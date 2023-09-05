“So delusional, it’s crazy” - Terence Crawford fires back at Canelo Alvarez's criticism of his boxing resume

Considered the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world by The Ring magazine, Terence Crawford is still flying high after his big victory over Errol Spence Jr in July.

‘Bud’ stopped Spence in the ninth round of their long-awaited bout, retaining his WBO welterweight title and also adding the WBC, WBA, IBF and The Ring titles to his collection too. It was the first time Spence had ever lost.

Following his big win, Terence Crawford wasted no time in telling Joe Rogan exactly what he wanted next.

‘Bud’ explained to the UFC announcer that he wanted to face the winner of the super-middleweight title bout between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, which goes down in late September.

However, when Canelo was recently asked about this possibility, the Mexican star didn’t seem too keen.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, he attempted to play down Crawford’s record, stating the following:

“Like I always say, I respect Terence Crawford. He’s a very talented fighter, but he just wins one big fight. If you see his record, see his resume. He’s beat one good fighter, Errol Spence. Other than that, I don’t think he’s beaten other great fighters like Spence.”

It hasn’t taken long for ‘Bud’ to hit back, though. He took to Twitter last night, labeling Canelo “delusional” for talking down his record.

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez: Could ‘Bud’ make the move into MMA?

The potential fight between boxing superstars Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez could well become one of the sport’s biggest bouts in some time.

However, could ‘Bud’ make a surprising move into the world of MMA in the future too? For the most part, crossovers between MMA and boxing have seen fighters from the former sport moving to the latter, but that could change here.

A video recently emerged onto Twitter via reporter Ariel Helwani that showed Crawford wrestling with an unnamed sparring partner, and it appeared that ‘Bud’ actually has some skills in the area.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for fans to catch on and talk up Crawford’s potential in MMA. However, with the difference in pay between top MMA fighters and top boxers still being enormous, whether we ever see ‘Bud’ inside the octagon remains to be seen.