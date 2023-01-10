Terrance McKinney has been angling for a fight against Paddy Pimblett. The unranked lightweight shared that he expects the UFC to book a fight between the two after his UFC 283 bout against Ismael Bonfim.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, McKinney stated:

"I think they get it done after this fight, for sure, and I'm doing him [Pimblett] a favor. I'm cutting weight two times super close together. This is his best chance to ever beat me... I've just been hearing a little bit in the grapevine, and I think it's next... It's definitely going to be in March and if I don't get Paddy, we want a ranked opponent in April."

McKinney was then asked to predict how the fight against Pimblett would turn out, to which he responded:

"Just domination everywhere whether that's standing - I saw Jared [Gordon] outwrestle him, he couldn't really get any submissions off, and I got a bigger frame, I'm faster, so yeah, I see him getting killed, a lot of people looking sad...UFC...Dana sad. Me getting a bigger check. I see a lot of good things happening after I take him out in the first round."

McKinney shared that the UFC will have no choice but to promote him after he defeats Pimblett, however, it is unclear if Pimblett would be open to facing him at UFC 286 in London.

Watch Terrance McKinney share his thoughts on facing Paddy Pimblett below (starting at the 50:35 mark):

Terrance McKinney shares thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's UFC 282 bout

Paddy Pimblett was awarded a controversial victory at UFC 282 in a fight in which many believe that his opponent, Jared Gordon, won all three rounds. Terrance McKinney shared his thoughts on the bout.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, McKinney shared how he scored the fight and what Pimblett did to impress him:

"He lost. I think I can make it like a 29-28 Jared. I can give him one round, maybe, just maybe give him one round... The way he blocked Jared punches with his chin, it was very impressive."

When asked about Pimblett's post-fight comments, McKinney added that he must be friends with Sean O'Malley, claiming that the fighter is delusional. It remains to be seen if the UFC will pit the two unranked lightweights against one another.

Watch Terrance McKinney discuss Paddy Pimblett's UFC 282 bout below (starting at the 49:22 mark):

