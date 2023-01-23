Terrance McKinney hasn't let his vicious KO loss at UFC 283 dampen his spirits. McKinney's most recent fight witnessed him face UFC newcomer Ismael Bonfim in the latter's native of Brazil at UFC 283 on January 21.

Their lightweight bout saw Bonfim knock McKinney out with a flying knee in round two. The thunderous knockout rendered 'T Wrecks' motionless on the mat. Thankfully, the 28-year-old UFC lightweight prospect seemed fine as he joined Bonfim for a drink the following day.

Apparently, the American MMA stalwart joined Bonfim on a beach in Brazil and shared a drink with him. Terrance McKinney later tweeted a video of them partying together, asserting that he has no hard feelings towards Bonfim despite being KO'd by him. McKinney wrote:

"No hard feelings. I was off and he was sharp it happens onto the next one"

Watch McKinney celebrate with Bonfim in the video below:

Terrance McKinney found himself on the receiving end of a flying knee KO against Sean Woodson in round two of their fight on Dana White's Contender Series in July 2019. 'T Wrecks' subsequently returned to the win column and made his UFC main roster debut with a spectacular seven-second KO win over Matt Frevola in June 2021.

That was followed by a submission win over Fares Ziam, a TKO loss at the hands of Drew Dober, a submission victory against Erick Gonzalez, and now a KO defeat in his fight against Ismael Bonfim. Terrance McKinney has amassed a UFC record of three victories and two defeats, with an overall professional MMA record of 13 wins and five losses.

Terrance McKinney's UFC 283 loss may have jeopardized his potential money fight with Paddy Pimblett

Heading into his UFC 283 matchup against Ismael Bonfim, Terrance McKinney spoke to ESPN MMA regarding multiple topics. Apart from addressing the Bonfim fight, 'T Wrecks' notably touched upon a possible money fight against fellow UFC fan-favorite lightweight Paddy Pimblett. McKinney stated:

"I think it just all-round makes sense. We both got the same amount of fights. We both almost have a 100% finish rate in the UFC... After this win, if I can get another finish, it just makes sense and the winner gets ranked after this. We'll see who's the real cash cow of the UFC."

Watch McKinney's interview below:

McKinney intended to fight 'The Baddy' after UFC 283 but suggested that the UK superstar likely needs a couple more wins to get to his level. 'T Wrecks' has consistently called for a clash against Pimblett. The consensus, however, is that McKinney's knockout loss at UFC 283 might have dented the possibility of a Pimblett matchup, at least for the time being.

