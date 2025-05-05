Terrance McKinney declares himself man #100 in 100 men vs. 1 gorilla showdown

Terrance McKinney shared a strong opinion about the viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla discussion, in which several UFC fighters expressed their views on this hypothetical situation. McKinney believes that he would be the last man standing, the final challenger the gorilla will face, and thus end its carnage. The 30-year-old believes his fight IQ to be of more prowess than an animal that can be caged.

McKinney is known for ending his fights in the opening minutes. With his penchant for knockouts, he holds a professional record of 16-7 after his recent win against Damir Hadžović via first-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 250 in February. Back in 2021, during his promotional debut, he scored the fastest finish in lightweight history, knocking out Matt Frevola in the first seven seconds.

McKinney's bold outlook was well captured by his firm declaration about the Gorilla when he said:

"Never lost a round and it's not gonna start with some animal that can be captured by humans and put in a zoo"

Check out Terrance McKinney's X post below:

Despite record-breaking knockouts, Terrance McKinney still awaits official UFC bonus recognition from Dana White

Terrance McKinney has been deprived of performance bonuses by UFC boss Dana White. He commented on it after his stunning knockout victory against Damir Hadžović.

Although he has finished eight fights with TKO/knockouts, McKinney has never been awarded a performance bonus. He took to X to share this with disappointment:

"Still never got an official bonus but I think it was @mma_kings or @JohnMorgan_MMA that asked Dana after my debut and they gave me a lil something but it always felt weird I never got one"

Check out McKinney's post below:

Despite his stunning knockouts, the UFC CEO holds McKinney in low regard, as even delivering the fastest knockout in lightweight history in his promotional debut wasn't abundantly recognized.

