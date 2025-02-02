Despite being known for knockouts, Terrance McKinney rues "still" never getting an official bonus from Dana White: "Always felt weird I never got one"

Dana White has never awarded lightweight power-puncher Terrance McKinney a Performance Bonus. This came to light after his recent two-minute destruction of Damir Hadžović. It was among the greatest wins of his career, and just another example of his stunning finishing ability.

However, despite finishing every single opponent he has ever beaten, including 8 TKOs/knockouts, McKinney has never been given a Performance Bonus, which he admitted was odd. He recently took to X/Twitter to highlight his frustration over how often he's overlooked.

"Still never got an official bonus but I think it was @mma_kings or @JohnMorgan_MMA that asked Dana after my debut and they gave me a lil something but it always felt weird I never got one"

McKinney's fight prior fight to his stunning TKO of Hadžović was a devastating knockout loss to Esteban Ribovics. Despite his penchant for knockouts and finishes, he is something of a glass cannon, and is just as susceptible to being finished as any of his opponents.

In fact, all seven of his losses have been finished, with five of them being either TKOs or knockouts. Nevertheless, his knockouts are still stunning, but the UFC CEO appears to hold him in low regard. Even his promotional debut, which was the fastest knockout for a debuting UFC fighter, didn't lead to anything official.

Instead, McKinney was given an under-the-table bonus, as he revealed in the above tweet. However, he didn't disclose the amount. Fortunately, at just 30 years old, McKinney still has plenty of time to chase a Performance Bonus for the best knockout of the night.

Even Paul Craig has received a Performance Bonus from Dana White

Logic dictates that Dana White has never awarded Terrance McKinney with a Performance Bonus because there were better knockouts on the same card. That, though, hasn't always been the case. At UFC 263, Paul Craig won the bonus after TKO'ing future light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Check out Paul Craig TKO'ing Jamahal Hill:

However, Craig's win was an armbar that dislocated Hill's arm, rendering him defenseless to a barrage of elbows. On that same card, McKinney completely obliterated Matt Frevola with a seven-second knockout.

