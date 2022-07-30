"There's levels to this" - Terrance McKinney disregards Paddy Pimblett's ability, names several lightweights that would beat 'The Baddy'

Terrance McKinney wasn't impressed with Paddy Pimblett's recent performance at UFC London and has named multiple lightweights who he thinks the Brit would struggle against.

'T.Wrecks' has quickly risen in name value since making his debut in the UFC, with the 155lber now being recognized as one of the most electrifying prospects in the division. Since his arrival, the entertainer has not seen the second round and even earned himself an incredible seven-second knockout.

When asked about Paddy Pimblett and his win against Jordan Leavitt on July 23 during an interview with LowKick MMA, Terrance McKinney gave his honest opinion on the Scouser, admitting that he's yet to be convinced.

"I like his creativity, but I definitely don't think he's that guy, though. He knows how to win, but he was definitely exposed this fight. Even people like Drew Dober, or even like Grant Dawson, Jamie Mullarkey, I think any of those guys would beat him or give him a crazy hard time. Any of those guys that are like, the hot spot picks like me, I think, would put him out... I think there's levels to this and the UFC is picking his fights wisely."

'The Baddy' came into the UFC with a huge following, and has lived up to expectations with three straight impressive finishes in his first three octagon appearances.

Just how good is Paddy Pimblett?

With a great record of 19-3 in the sport, Paddy Pimblett has been competing professionally in MMA since 2012, but is he a true contender in the UFC lightweight division?

Currently unranked, the Liverpudlian has been sensational in his short stint with the promotion, and will soon find himself knocking on the door of the top 15. While he appears more than capable, many believe the 155lb division to be one of the most stacked in the company, raising questions about Pimblett's ceiling.

The 27-year-old has room to grow and is still a few years off his best in the cage, but he must first fix a handful of small reaccurences in his game if he wants to compete with the elite. The Englishman's fans have been stern and are pushing for him to stop leaving his chin on the center line whilst striking.

If he is able to evolve his already rapidly improving standup game, Paddy Pimblett's ability to submit many fighters on the ground could make him a championship threat in the future.

