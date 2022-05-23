"Outboxing guys half his age" - Terrance McKinney takes a jibe at Jake Paul whilst praising the ageless Anderson Silva

Terrance McKinney has taken a shot at YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Jake Paul whilst praising Anderson Silva. McKinney suggested that while the 47-year-old Silva continues to outbox significantly younger fighters, Paul refuses to seek tough challenges.

McKinney purportedly referenced Silva’s most recent boxing match. ‘The Spider’ put on an impressive performance against Bruno Machado on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore boxing event that transpired in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on May 21st.

Silva scored an impressive knockdown of Machado in round five of their fight. Nevertheless, Machado managed to survive and go the distance with ‘The Spider.’ No winner was declared at the end of their exhibition boxing match.

Additionally, Floyd Mayweather put on a pugilistic masterclass against his old sparring partner Don Moore in their eight-round exhibition boxing match. Akin to Silva’s fight against Machado, the Mayweather-Moore fight too had no official winner.

Following this, Jake Paul posted a tweet, featuring a photo of himself in the visage of an exterminator. Paul thereby insinuated that he’d like to box Silva and be the exterminator who takes out ‘The Spider.’

Furthermore, ‘The Problem Child’ also tweeted that he’d beat both Silva and Mayweather on the same night. Paul’s tweet read as follows:

“I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night”

On that note, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney took aim at Jake Paul. Highlighting that the 25-year-old Paul shouldn’t be regarded as a better boxer than MMA legend Anderson Silva, McKinney tweeted:

“Anderson Silva is almost 50 and outboxing guys half his age but somehow Jake Paul is a better for boxing YouTubers and basketball players”

John McCarthy believes Jake Paul should fight Anderson Silva

Paul recently announced that his next boxing match will take place on August 13th. The undefeated boxer is coming off a sixth-round KO win in his rematch against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who he faced last December.

Paul’s opponent for the August matchup hasn't been revealed. Former MMA referee John McCarthy seemingly believes that he ought to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

McCarthy indicated that since Paul likes to face MMA legends inside the boxing ring, he could face Silva, as the latter’s similar in size to the young cruiserweight boxer. In a recent edition of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy explained:

“Anderson Silva is your man. I've said it before and I'm gonna say it again. He is your size. He is someone that is actively fighting. He is actively boxing. He is an MMA legend. So, if you beat him, you're doing something, even though he is 47 years old.”

Catch McCarthy's comments in a previous edition of the Weighing In podcast below:

