"I ain’t tryin to leave my future in the hands of 3 random people" - Terrance McKinney says lack of trust in UFC judges is why he prefers to finish fights

Terrance McKinney is not willing to let judges decide the outcome of his fights, and that’s why he prefers to finish his opponents before the final bell.

‘T Wrecks’ took to Twitter to share his opinion on the role of judges, explaining that he doesn't get paid per round and would rather go after a finish than let a fight reach the scorecards. The UFC lightweight recently tweeted:

"I don’t get paid per round and I ain’t tryin to leave my future in the hands of 3 random people so every time I go in that cage I’m shuttin the lights out"

There’s no doubt that this post was a jab at the events that occurred at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 55 event, where Holly Holm lost by split decision to Ketlen Vieira. This prompted fighters and fans to voice their displeasure on social media, stating that Holm was "robbed."

McKinney has never heard the final bell in the entirety of his professional MMA career. His record stands at 12-4, comprising five knockouts and seven submissions.

Terrance McKinney will return to the octagon in August

Terrance McKinney is coming off a TKO loss to Drew Dober, which went down in March earlier this year. He will try to find his way back to the win column this August, when he takes on Erick Gonzales.

Prior to the loss to Dober, McKinney was riding a five-fight winning streak. The former LFA standout has made quite the impression since joining the UFC last year, picking up two first-round finishes in his first two appearances inside the octagon. He will look to pick up his third win in the promotion when he takes on Gonzales in August.

Gonzalez came up short in his promotional debut against UFC veteran Jim Miller in October last year, losing via knockout. The 30-year-old will look to finally open his account in the world's premier MMA promotion when he locks horns with McKinney later this year.

