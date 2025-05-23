Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmerman has just wrapped up. The event took place at The Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England, on May 23, and featured four title fights.

The event was promoted by GMB Sports and streamed live on DAZN.

This article recaps the fights and explores the Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmerman full results.

Main event: WBO women's lightweight championship - Terri Harper (c) vs. Natalie Zimmerman

Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmerman competed in the main event for the WBO women's lightweight championship. It was all Harper as she put on a dominant performance against the underdog en route to a unanimous decision win to retain her title.

Harper put on a masterclass against Zimmerman and imposed her will on the challenger in every round.

The 28-year-old opened up a nasty cut on Zimmerman in the final round, which resulted in the referee calling in the ringside doctor. The fight resumed and saw the champion continue to ramp up the intensity in search of a finish, but the challenger managed to survive and go the distance.

Result: Terri Harper def. Natalie Zimmerman via unanimous decision to retain the WBO women's lightweight championship.

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmerman - Undercard

Co-main event: WBC Silver lightweight championship: Maxi Hughes vs. Archie Sharp

Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp competed for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight championship in the co-main event. The bout went the distance, with Hughes being awarded a unanimous decision win to become the WBC Silver lightweight champion.

It was a relatively slow start to the bout as Hughes and Sharp spent most of the earlier rounds feeling each other out and looking for patterns in their respective movements and offense. The action slightly picked up in Round 6, but both continued to remain calculated with their approach.

It wasn't the most entertaining fight on the card by any means and left many, including the broadcast team, feeling as though it didn't live up to the hype.

Result: Maxi Hughes def. Archie Sharp via unanimous decision to win the vacant WBC Silver lightweight championship.

IBO Continental super lightweight championship: James Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz

Haithem Laamouz and James Flint squared off for the IBO Continental super lightweight championship, with fans witnessing an inspiring performance.

Laamouz was the more active boxer, landed a large volume of strikes, but Flint remained composed despite dealing with an injury to his right-arm that became more noticeable when he was defending combinations.

It was a valiant effort by Flint, whose resilience was on full display, but Laamouz edged him out on the scorecards to earn a unanimous decision win to capture the IBO Continental super lightweight championship.

Result: Haithem Laamouz def. James Flint via unanimous decision to win the IBO Continental super lightweight championship.

IBO Continental lightweight championship: Reece Mould vs. Lewis Sylvester

Lewis Sylvester earned an impressive split-decision win over Reece Mould to capture the IBO Continental lightweight championship. It was a very entertaining bout that saw both competitors engage in a thrilling exchange at the end of Round 1.

Sylvester and Mould had their moments as the fight went on, but the momentum shifted into the 27-year-old's favor in the later rounds and resulted in him getting the edge on the scorecards.

Result: Lewis Sylvester def. Reece Mould via split-decision to win the IBO Continental lightweight championship.

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmerman: Full results

Main event result:

WBO women's lightweight championship - Terri Harper (c) def. Natalie Zimmerman via unanimous decision.

Undercard:

Vacant WBC Silver lightweight championship - Maxi Hughes def. Archie Sharp via unanimous decision.

IBO Continental super lightweight championship - Haithem Laamouz def. James Flint via unanimous decision.

Super middleweight - Taz Nadeem def. Bahadur Karami via points (60-55).

IBO Continental lightweight championship - Lewis Sylvester def. Reece Mould via split-decision.

Featherweight - Edward Hardy def. Darwing Martinez via points (60-52).

Super welterweight - Joe Hayden def. Lewis Booth via points (78-75).

Commonwealth women's super bantamweight championship - Ellie Hellewell def. Stevi Levy via points (97-94).

Super welterweight - Jamie Mellers def. Cameron Kaihau via TKO (R2).

