Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmerman: Full video highlights

Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmerman competed in a main event clash for the WBO women's lightweight championship. The title fight card was promoted by GBM Sports and took place at The Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England on May 23.

Harper entered the bout with a 15-2 professional record and was coming off her unanimous decision win over Rhiannon Dixon to capture the WBO women's lightweight championship. She isn't necessarily known for her punching power, as 9 of her wins have come via decision.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman entered the bout with an unbeaten 13-0 professional record. Although she is unbeaten, it is important to note that the 42-year-old was taking a significant step up in competition against Harper.

Check out a clip of Terri Harper's walkout below:

Harper was in full control from the opening round as she unloaded combinations and heavy body punches and looked as though she was two steps ahead of Zimmerman throughout the opening rounds.

Despite Zimmerman's best efforts, she was unable to find an opening or pose any threat. Harper later stunned the challenger at the end of Round 4, but there wasn't enough time in the round for her to go for the finish.

Zimmerman was bloodied following a cut above her right eye in the final round and looked like the fight was at risk of being stopped as a result. The ringside doctor determined that the challenger was able to continue, but the cut was a bigger target for Harper.

Check out clip of Natalie Zimmerman observed by ringside doctor after Terri Harper opened a cut below:

Harper continued her onslaught by landing combinations when she had Zimmerman against the ropes, but was unable to secure a finish and had to settle for a decision.

The judges scored the bout in Harper's favor and awarded her a unanimous decision in her first title defense as WBO women's lightweight champion.

Check out clip of official judges' decision for Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmerman below:

