Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann: Live round-by-round updates

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's lightweight title fight. The matchup is scheduled for 10, two-minute, rounds as the main event of GBM Sports' boxing card this evening.
While it's just another title fight for Harper, who has held numerous world titles throughout her career, the bout is a much bigger occasion for Zimmermann, who will be taking part in her first fight for a major worrld championship. Harper enters the ring, with a 15-2-2 record, and only six stoppages.
She also holds the WBO women's lightweight title, which is up for grabs. Zimmermann, by contrast, started her journey into boxing fairly late, but has managed to author a 16-0 record, though with just three stoppages. Furthtermore, most of her wins have come against low-level competition.
So, it comes as no surprise that the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Harper as a massive -1800 favorite, while Zimmermann is a +900 underdog. The card starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, and 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for local U.K. fans.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Meanwhile, the main event is expected to start at around 6:40 PM E.T. / 3:40 PM P.T. / 11:40 PM B.S.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis of the upcoming women's lightweight title fight.
Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10: