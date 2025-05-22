Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann stats comparison: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann matchup takes place this Friday on May 23. It's hosted by GBM Sports at Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England. The two women compete over the WBO women's lightweight title in a 10-round main event.

For Harper, the bout is her first lightweight title defense since capturing the belt. However, for Zimmermann, it is her first-ever crack at a major world championship belt in a career that started far too late. Both women are different, but just how different will a stats comparison reveal them to be?

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann stats

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann boxing match is one of the most high-profile ones to start off the weekend. Born on Nov. 2, 1996, Harper is just 28 years old and still in the prime of her youth. The same, however, cannot be said for Zimmermann, who was born on Sep. 18, 1982.

In short, she is much older than her foe at 42 years old. However, their physical dimensions don't seem to set them apart by much. Harper is slightly taller at 5 feet 8 inches in height, while Zimmermann is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Only Harper's reach is known, at 65 inches, while Zimmermann's hasn't been officially documented.

As boxers, Harper is far more accomplished. Not only is she 15-2-2 and the WBO women's lightweight champion, but she is also the former WBA and IBO women's super welterweight champion, former IBO women's super featherweight champion, and former WBC women's super featherweight champion.

Zimmermann, who is undefeated at 13-0, has never held a major world title, though did have a short stint as the WIBF women's super lightweight champion. Neither woman is known for being a big puncher, with Harper having only six stoppages for a 40% knockout percentage.

It's still better than Zimmermann, though, who has just three stoppages for a 23.08% knockout percentage.

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann fight analysis and prediction

The bout between the two women pits a mobile technician who favors the jab and out-fighting against a pressure-based pocket boxer. While Natalie Zimmermann could close the distance and rough Terri Harper up on the inside, she has never faced anyone at this level and will likely end up getting outboxed.

The Prediction: Terri Harper via unanimous decision

