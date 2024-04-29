“Thai fighters have great fight IQ” - Stamp Fairtex picks her compatriot with the most brilliant mind for combat

Stamp Fairtex is and will always be a fight fan, and thus she has a great appreciation for how fighters operate both physically and mentally.

One such fighter that the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion is heavily impressed with is Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The Thai megastar is the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion and has always been described as a potential all-time great when he finally decides to hang up the gloves.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp said that of all the fighters she has seen compete, Tawanchai stands above all when it comes to fight IQ.

"Everyone has a great fight IQ. Thai fighters have great fight IQ. [I'd say] Tawanchai," said Stamp Fairtex.

Tawanchai is only 25 years old but already holds a resume many in the sport could only dream of.

The PK Saenchai student has 132 wins under his belt, an 8-1 record in ONE Championship, and became the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion when he beat Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161.

Although fans may only see his cold-blooded knockouts, Tawanchai has a method to his destructive fights and would clinically pick his opponents apart before launching the finishing blow.

He'll once again put that superior fight IQ to the test when he defends his throne against compatriot Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Stamp Fairtex always knew she and close friend Denice Zamboanga were destined to fight

Although she's in awe of Tawanchai's mentality, Stamp Fairtex has an all-important match lined up at ONE 167.

Stamp will defend the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against former training partner and "bestie" Denice Zamboanga on the Bangkok card.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp said she always knew she and Zamboanga were destined to face off inside the circle:

"I knew we'd always have to fight because we were in the same weight. And I know she wants to be the champion, but I have to defend [my belt]."

Watch Stamp's entire interview below: