Thai legend Nong-O Hama gunning “to win by knockout” in flyweight Muay Thai clash against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28

Nong-O Hama has more than one highlight reel knockout left in him.

The legendary Muay Thai artist will move down to flyweight for the first time in his ONE Championship tenure to take on rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Bangkok Post, Nong-O said that a multitude of scenarios could unfold when he faces Kongthoranee in Bangkok.

Nong-O, however, believes he can send Kongthoranee staring at the floodlights once they step between the ropes inside the stadium that's been associated with him his entire career.

"I will try to win by knockout," said Nong-O Hama.

The inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is often considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time and was one of the main reasons why Lumpinee Stadium became such a hallowed space in the martial arts world.

Nong-O was a four-division Lumpinee Stadium world champion and a two-time Lumpinee Stadium Fighter of the Year.

In 2018, Nong-O signed with ONE Championship where his legend grew to even greater heights.

The Thai icon beat Han Zi Hao in February 2019 to become the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. From 2019 to 2023, he defended the title seven times.

Nong-O is a natural Muay Femur fighter and his technical style was on full display in his first two defenses against Hiroaki Suzuki and Brice Delval.

However, things changed in the middle and final moments of his reign when Nong-O decided to use a Muay Mat style and racked up five straight knockout wins.

Now that he's dropped down to 135 pounds, Nong-O is confident he still has the power that made him the unforgiving tyrant of the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Nong-O's entire interview below:

Nong-O Hama says he's not concerned with Kongthoranee's relative youth

Nong-O Hama doesn't have a shred of doubt when facing a fighter a full decade younger than him.

Kongthoranee is 10 years younger than Nong-O, but the 38-year-old is unfazed by such an age differential.

Nong-O said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"So, like I said, I’m not nervous to face a young killer like Kongthoranee. Kongthronanee is a good fighter, he’s young, he has been getting good performances, and I think we will see on Saturday how it ends."

