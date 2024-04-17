Thai megastar Rodtang returns from injury, takes on Denis Puric at ONE 167 in Bangkok

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has recovered and is ready to face a worthy challenger.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion returns after suffering from a hand injury and will face the electrifying Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing match at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

ONE Championship officially announced Rodtang's return on Instagram:

"'The Iron Man' is BACK 🔥 Rodtang returns to action to face Denis Puric in an epic flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 167 on Prime Video! @rodtang_jimungnon @bosnian_menace"

Rodtang has been out of action for several months after breaking his left hand in training.

'The Iron Man' was supposed to welcome the debuting Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo, but had to pull out of the dream fight against the Japanese kickboxing legend.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, eventually took Rodtang's place atop the January card and retained his gold via unanimous decision against Takeru.

ONE 167 was already promised as one of ONE Championship's biggest events of the year, and Rodtang's comeback added even more prestige to the card.

Stamp Fairtex will defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against close friend Denice Zamboanga in the card's main event.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, meanwhile, will run it back with former foe Jo Nattawut in his defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

The card will also feature the return of British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo's MMA debut.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Denis Puric wants to fight Rodtang under any ruleset

Denis Puric has clamored for a fight against Rodtang even before he beat Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21.

'The Bosnian Menace' used every media appearance he had to call the Thai megastar out, and he even proposed to fight Rodtang under any ruleset.

He told Sportskeeda MMA after his win over Smith:

"Listen, if he's doing a kickboxing fight, I would rather be more than happy to put on the 10-ounce gloves and bang with him in kickboxing. We can do MMA, we can do mixed rules. We can start how you want, and finish how you want."

