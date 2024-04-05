WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang’s genius display of fight IQ against Mexican slugger Edgar Tabares in Denver

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is cut from a different cloth.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has been one of combat sports' biggest stars in recent years courtesy of his high-octane style of fighting that always delivers a jaw-dropping experience.

That was ever-present in his incredible ONE Fight Night 10 world title defense against Mexican Muay Thai standout Edgar Tabares.

For as long as it lasted — which wasn't long — Rodtang delivered a dominant performance before finishing off his opponent with a perfectly timed short elbow at the 1:34 mark of round two.

"Built different. Who can match up to Rodtang’s fight IQ?"

Perhaps even more impressive was the fact that Rodtang had only trained for two days ahead of his clash with Edgar Tabares in The Mile High City.

“In my latest fight, I trained only two days,” 'The Iron Man' told Cutz Radio with a laugh.

Rodtang is ready to fight Takeru in either kickboxing or Muay Thai

With all due respect to Edgar Tabares, Rodtang may have been able to get by with only training for a couple of days, but he won't be taking that same chance as he stares down the barrel of a showdown with Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa.

Fight fans have been clamoring for a clash between 'The Iron Man' and 'The Natural Born Crusher' years before they were both under the same ONE Championship banner. The long-awaited bout was initially announced for ONE 165, but Rodtang was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Now nearing a clean bill of health, the Thai superstar has every intention of testing out the former K-1 Kickboxing champion's skills — whether it be in kickboxing or the art of eight limbs.

“If there’s an opportunity for me to fight with Takeru, either in Muay Thai or kickboxing, I’m ready to face Takeru,” Rodtang said during a virtual press event last year.

