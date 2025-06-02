Thai megastar Superlek praises "incredible" Nong-O for breaking into flyweight Muay Thai rankings: “That’s amazing”

Superlek is proud to see his friend and teammate, Nong-O Hama, find success in ONE's flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

After becoming an eight-time ONE world champion at bantamweight, Nong-O made the move down to flyweight and recently scored a big win over the division's third-ranked contender, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, at ONE Fight Night 31. The win instantly established him as a potential challenger for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

Trending

Asked about his countryman's recent achievement, Superlek commended Nong-O's ability to continue competing at the highest level at the age of 38.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think Nong-O is an incredible fighter," Superlek told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview. "I have a lot of respect for him. He has risen among the flyweights, and normally, the flyweight division in ONE Championship is just like all the young people, and Nong-O has risen into the top three. I think that's amazing."

Ad

Ad

Nong-O's win over Kongthoranee moved him into the top-five rankings, adding speculation that he could be the man to challenge former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon to crown a new top dog in the division.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 31 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Superlek likes the idea of Nong-O vs. Rodtang for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai title

Asked about the prospect of seeing a potential clash between Nong-O and 'The Iron Man' later this year, Superlek suggested that it would be an incredibly fun fight, albeit a very dangerous one for Nong-O.

Ad

"If it's Rodtang, I think it's fun," Superlek added. "Fighting with Rodtang, you have to do your homework to defend against his punches. Rodtang's punches are scary."

Rodtang previously held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but he was stripped of the strap after failing to make weight ahead of a scheduled defense against Jacob Smith last November.

Since then, Rodtang has earned a stunning 80-second knockout over Takeru Segawa, putting him in prime position to try and win back the belt he never technically lost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.