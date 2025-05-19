Thai superstar Superbon says rival Marat Grigorian was a “bit harder” opponent than oncoming foe Masaaki Noiri

Superbon says he already has a pre-existing blueprint for his inevitable world title unification match against ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will face off against Noiri in a world title unification match for the division's undisputed crown sometime this year.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon said Noiri has a similar boxing-heavy style to his fierce rival Marat Grigorian.

The Thai superstar, however, noted that Grigorian is a heavier puncher than the Japanese standout.

Superbon said:

"It's different because Noiri uses his right hand. I can compare him with Marat [Grigorian]. I think I will fight Noiri, like, the same with Marat, but I think Marat is a bit harder than Noiri."

Superbon had three fights against Grigorian, two of which transpired under the ONE Championship banner.

After suffering a knockout loss to Grigorian in 2018, Superbon beat the Armenian superstar twice on the global stage.

Superbon chalked up his first win over Grigorian in 2022, beating his rival via unanimous decision to retain the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE X during his initial run with the gold.

He then secured his second victory over Grigorian in 2024 to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title via unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Superbon was eventually promoted to full world champion status after Chingiz Allazov, the then-holder of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, retired from competition.

Noiri, meanwhile, captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title when he stopped ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in Japan.

Superbon says he has to avoid Masaaki Noiri's boxing at all costs

Superbon isn't that callous to face Masaaki Noiri in an all-out brawl.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion saw the power Noiri holds in his boxing when the Japanese star battered Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their ONE 172 duel.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon said he can't afford to brawl with Noiri, especially when the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion gets his boxing rhythm. He said:

"How do I fight Noiri? [There are] Many ways to fight Noiri. I think with Noiri, I can not fight with boxing. I'm not going to fight boxing with him, because I think he's going to be better at boxing than me."

