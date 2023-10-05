Thanh Le describes the painful reality of getting rocked by a haymaker: “Combination of seeing a flash and stars”

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le is on a path to reclaim his throne as he faces Ilya Freymanov for the division's interim world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The bout materialized after undisputed king Tang Kai got injured ahead of his world title defense against the Vietnamese-American earlier this year.

Ahead of his clash with Freymanov, Thanh Le participated in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. Needless to say, fans jumped the gun to ask the former world champion some burning questions.

Here's one interesting question by @Training-Ad9730:

Answering the question about how it feels like to be rocked by a blow inside the ring, Le said:

"Hard to describe… but hard hits have a combination of seeing a flash/stars, a ringing/buzzing sound in your head, and sometimes the inability to control some of your motor functions. I’ve been lucky enough not to take too many of those in my career in training or fights, thank goodness. Keep asking people to learn about it, avoid getting it done to you as much as possible! Lol brain health is #1"

To be adept at describing how it feels to be rocked by a haymaker is perhaps the last thing any professional fighter wants to be. Though he has absorbed a few hard hits from world-class fighters through the years, Thanh Le has been largely the one putting people away with his sledgehammers for fists.

If you look at his career numbers alone, you'd know that the Vietnamese-American slugger has a penchant for sending people to the shadow realm. Of the 13 wins of his career, 12 have come via a knockout.

Look to see Thanh Le bring his KO power against Ilya Freymanov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in US primetime on October 6.