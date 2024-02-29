Thanh Le doesn’t want Tang Kai rematch to hit the scorecards: “It’s not going to happen again”

ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le has one of the most impressive finish rates in the entire promotion – a perfect 100 percent.

Despite his track record for closing the show without needing judges, they were called into action back at ONE 160, where he lost his featherweight crown to Tang Kai.

The two titleholders in the division are now set for a huge rematch when ONE Championship breaks new ground with ONE 166: Qatar.

Live from the Lusail Sports Arena, the promotion's first show from Qatar, Thanh Le guarantees that this one will end in a finish, and there’s no reason to doubt him when looking at his record.

Their first fight was a great contest, but neither man could put their opponent away despite landing some big shots over the 25-minute fight.

Le told Sportskeeda MMA in a fight week interview that this time around, the fight will finish inside the distance:

“It's not going to happen again, going to a decision. That was the only decision I've ever had amateur or pro. It is definitely not going to happen again.”

Watch the full interview below:

Thanh Le is out for revenge at ONE 166

Following his loss to Tang Kai, Thanh Le was able to showcase once again his incredible ability to end a fight in the blink of an eye.

His first-round submission over Ilya Freymanov to win the interim title showed that Le hasn’t lost his finishing instinct and was able to showcase some of his grappling skills.

Since that contest, Thanh Le’s focus has returned to his former foe, who sits atop the featherweight division.

Neither competitor is the kind of fighter that you can afford to turn away from the TV during their match-ups inside the Circle, and that is sure to be the case on March 1.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.