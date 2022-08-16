Thanh Le enlists aid of Cory Sandhagen, Ryan Hall in preparation for Tang Kai fight

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le is preparing to face a major test at ONE 160 on August 26. The Vietnamese-American will look to extend his knockout streak against Chinese power-puncher Tang Kai.

To help Le get ready for his showdown against the knockout machine, the 36-year-old has brought in some of the highest-skilled fighters in the game to help him in the gym.

On Instagram, Thanh Le recently shared a photo of himself training alongside Ryan Hall, Cory Sandhagen, and others. The caption read:

"So grateful & lucky to have this team around me… the accumulative knowledge of martial arts and of me as a fighter and a person are impossible to find anywhere else ... I love this team and I love this job."

Ryan Hall is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu grappling expert. He has competed in the ADCC World Championships, World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Grappling European Open Championships, Gracie Jiu-Jitsu World Championships, and many more.

Cory Sandhagen, meanwhile, is a highly skilled and top-ranked bantamweight currently fighting in the UFC. His next fight will be against Song Yadong in September. Sandhagen is a skilled striker who will no doubt help sharpen the game of Le.

Thanh Le compared to Tang Kai

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le is clearly training alongside some incredible fighters to get himself prepared to face the best. Tang Kai will be a huge challenge for the Vietnamese-American.

China's Tang has impressively won 86% of his fights by way of KO/TKO, including his most recent three victories. The 26-year-old is undefeated in ONE Championship and is currently on a nine-fight win streak.

In Tang's last three bouts, he earned first-round stoppages against Kim Jae Woong, Chang Yoon Min, and Ryogo Takahashi. In total, the Chinese fighter only needed eight minutes and nine seconds to knock out all three.

Thanh Le has dispatched some of the best fighters in the world in his ONE run. The featherweight king is currently on a five-fight knockout win streak. This includes stoppage wins over Garry Tonon, Martin Nguyen, and Takahashi.

The August 26 title showdown will be one to remember. The co-main event for ONE 160 will likely not need the judges, with both of these combatants looking to further their KO streaks and go home with ONE gold.

