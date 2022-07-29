“This fight will NOT go to the judges” - Thanh Le promises Tang Kai fight won’t go five-round distance

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le has promised fans a quick knockout finish against Tang Kai at ONE 161.

Le will put his ONE featherweight world title on the line for a second time against Chinese phenom Tang Kai on Friday, August 26. Loyal fans can expect a wild exchange inside the circle from two of the greatest knockout artists in the division.

The Louisiana native provided an inside scoop to his training camp with back-to-back photos of himself honing his skills. With the help of his coach, Shawn Gayton, and his brother, Vinh Le, the Vietnamese-American finisher is training for every possible scenario.

Le captioned the photos:

"Wanna give a big thanks to @vhtsny & @hka__usa for the support this camp. Make sure you guys check out the fireworks Aug 26th! This fight will NOT go to the judges, I promise you that! 🔨👻•👊🏼💥⚰️"

He added:

"Got in some great rounds with the coaches today @the_asian_cajun @smgayton. Feeling dangerous, slick and confident this 100% finishing rate remains & World Title stays where it belongs!!"

Check out the photos below:

Equally hyped fans took to the comments section, with one writing:

“Totally!! Tang will be another addition to Highlight reel 🎞🔨👻”

Another said:

“Don’t even need to promise us that it’s already a fact😂🔥🔥 💯 finish rate”

Thanh Le gets promoted to black belt under jiu-jitsu coach Ryan Hall

There is no doubt Thanh Le is going to get flashy with his Taekwondo fighting style. However, now that he’s been promoted to black belt under Ryan Hall, Le has the potential to use his grappling skills against Tang Kai if the fight calls for it.

If fans recall, the Vietnamese-American fighter already showed how well-versed in jiu-jitsu he is. He evaded a submission attempt with great effectiveness against BJJ star Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out on March 11.

When Tonon went in for the leg lock, Le maneuvered his way out of the dangerous situation and landed hammers on ‘The Lion Killer’ until he knocked him out cold. In doing so, Le handed the BJJ world champion his first loss of his MMA career.

Even at 36 years of age, Le continues on his mission to become a complete MMA fighter. Getting promoted to black belt in BJJ proves how much he is willing to grow in order to solidify his position as one of the all-time greats at ONE Championship.

For Thanh Le, the sky’s the limit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far