“A boundary of morals” - Thanh Le keeps composure despite fiery exchanges with Tang Kai

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le has explained how he keeps his composure when he’s in fiery exchanges with rivals.

Rivals getting into heated arguments about fighting superiority is certainly nothing new to the sport. Promotionally, it’s a great way to build tension and hype up fights for fans. While some can keep their composure and not let it affect them personally, others might let it get too far.

Amidst the fiery back-and-forth exchanges between Tang Kai and Thanh Le over the past month, Le has been able to take the shots without his anger getting the best of him, even when he was called “old” by his rival.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Vietnamese-American power striker was asked how he would teach his own kids about handling these types of situations in public. Le responded:

“I think I act within a boundary of morals that was instilled in me since a very young age and I want them to do the same. I teach my fighters the same - don’t let outside negativity, trash talk, or energy affect the way you are inside.

Le added:

Be you, no matter what is going on. As far as competition - find what makes you the best performer and use everything to fuel that. Involving myself with fans that hate, opponents that talk a little; that doesn’t bring out the best of me, so I ignore it and pay it zero mind.”

Thanh Le has had a target on his back since becoming world champion in 2020. Coming for the belt this time is Tang Kai, a 2.0 version of Le who possesses just as much heart, grit, and knockout power as the defending world titleholder.

Like all other times, the seasoned fighter will leave his emotions checked at the door as he looks to deliver a performance worthy of a $50K bonus.

Thanh Le responds to crucial question on if he believes Tang Kai is his toughest opponent ever

Thanh Le has gone up against some of the toughest and biggest MMA fighters in the world. Perhaps most noteworthy was his knockout of former ONE featherweight world champion Martin Nguyen, which ensured he became the new titleholder.

When asked by the interviewer from the pre-media face-off session if he truly believes his next challenger is the toughest opponent he’s ever encountered, the Lousiana native candidly said:

“I think skill point for skill point, I’m not sure. But I tell you he’s going to be the most dangerous for sure. But every opponent I face is always treated like he’s the biggest, baddest guy that I’m gonna face, that I’ve ever seen in the cage, that I've ever seen step into the ring and compete at ONE.”

Watch the full interview below:

