“This is my favorite part” - Thanh Le ready to test himself against dangerous finisher Tang Kai

In the co-main event of ONE 160, Thanh Le will put his featherweight belt on the line against dangerous Chinese finisher Tang Kai.

Tang secured the No.1 contender spot with a stunning first-round KO over Kim Jae Woong at ONE X this past March. Tang is vehemently remembered for his post-fight callout of Le, during which he labeled the champion a “motherf***er” and said that he would “kill” Le.

The 26-year-old phenom has accrued an impressive six-fight run in ONE Championship but hasn’t faced a striking virtuoso as powerful as Thanh Le. Le is the undisputed featherweight world champion, hailing from Louisiana by way of Vietnam. He has accumulated a 100% finishing rate and is on a tear with five straight wins under the ONE banner.

Excited to be back in the circle at ONE 160, the Vietnamese-American superstar shared a clip on Instagram working on his power strikes in lieu of him and Tang's meeting this month.

“Aug 26th I get another opportunity to do what I love. Another chance to see what I’m made of. This will be one of the toughest challenges of my career and I cannot wait! ‘This is my favorite part’ @onechampionship”

Thanh Le believes there’s no win-win scenario for Tang Kai

Thanh Le is confident he will shut down Tang Kai in every possible facet of the game on August 26. The ageless wonder believes his style is second to none and will make it difficult for the Chinese standout to execute his game plan.

Recently, the fifty/50 representative warned Tang that there’s absolutely no way he’s going to be beaten on August 26. In layman’s terms, he told ONE Championship:

“If [Tang] wants to be a sniper and a ninja from the outside, that’s my game. He dies 10 times out of 10... If he wants to go in there and mix it up and make it hectic and crazy, then that is his best chance. But I’m really good at that stuff too, so that’s going to be a problem for him as well. If I hit him, he’s going to sleep.”

As one super fan wrote in the previously-mentioned comment above, Thanh Le only needs one clean shot to silence Tang for good.

