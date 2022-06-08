"This made me anxious" - fans marvel at Thanh Le's pin point striking accuracy

Recently, featherweight champion Thanh Le posted an Instagram video of himself performing a dangerous spinning back kick. He knocked off a plastic cup in front of his brother's face. No matter how badly you want to do this, don't try this at home folks - professionals only!

One fan commented on Instagram and said:

"This made me anxious."

Le and his younger brother Vinh have circulated many videos such as these where they've tested each other's skills and limits. Their fun and often nerve-wracking videos have garnered a popular following on Instagram as a consequence.

The most viewed video they have is a funny quip about coaches who expect their athletes to get up when they're on the receiving end of a ground and pound.

ONE Championship wrote the caption:

"Easier said than done 😂 @thanhlemma @the_asian_cajun."

Watch the full clip below:

Thanh Le's skills are so on point that it's no wonder he's a champion. The Louisiana native is currently on a five-fight run, leaving no breathing room for opponents to strike him out.

In his last bout at ONE: Lights Out, he submitted Garry Tonon via ground and pound in just 56 seconds. Amazingly, Le has a 100 per cent finishing rate since joining ONE championship.

Thanh Le got a shout out from Dustin Poirier over his TKO victory at ONE: Lights Out

Thanh Le's victory sent massive shockwaves at ONE: Lights Out. The effect made its way across the coast and, to the attention of former UFC champion, Dustin Poirier.

"The Diamond" Poirier showed some love and support for his Louisiana 'brother' with a tweet that SCMP covered:

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Congratulations Tanh Le!! Louisiana on the map! Congratulations Tanh Le!! Louisiana on the map!

Growing up in New Orleans and practicing Taekwondo in a family-run business, Thanh Le has come a long way to become a one-time defending champion.

At ONE: Lights Out, Tonon did his best to draw the game to the ground. After an unsuccessful leg lock, Le slipped out and connected with heavy ground and pounds that knocked him unconscious.

Prior to the bout, 'The Lion Killer' was coming off six consecutive wins. His last fight was a decision win against against Koyomi Matsushima at ONE: Big Bang.

So, it's an unfortunate sight to see when an elite grappler like Tonon gets knocked out cold in the first minute of a championship fight. The hope is that Tonon can bounce back after his loss.

