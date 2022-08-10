“I don't think it'll withstand a full punch” - Thanh Le says he could be sent to sleep if Tang Kai connects with a clean shot

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le is closing in on his second title defense in the co-main event of ONE 160. It will be the first card of an epic doubleheader, which will also feature the promotion’s debut on Amazon Prime Video.

But before we get to ONE on Prime Video 1, we have a stacked ONE 160 lineup that features a striker’s delight between Le and No.1-ranked featherweight contender Tang Kai.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of the upcoming showdown between the two heavy-handed warriors, Le was asked if his chin can withstand Kai’s power.

“I wouldn’t think so. I don’t think it’ll withstand a full punch from any professional fighter. What I can be sure of, is that I’m going to make it as hard as humanly possible for him to touch me cleanly. If any of Martin’s punches would’ve landed cleanly, I wouldn’t be champ today.”

Leading up to the world title fight, Thanh Le has been very open about the immense power that Tang Kai carries with him. Acknowledging that a single clean strike could end his evening and his title reign early, Le is focused on defense and footwork, making it difficult for Tang to land a fight-ending blow.

The similarities between Thanh Le and Tang Kai should guarantee fireworks in the ONE 160 co-main event

When Thanh Le enters the circle with Tang Kai, it could very well be the reigning champion’s biggest test to date given the immense similarities between the two.

With 11 combined fights in ONE Championship, they have a combined nine wins by way of knockout. Both fighters are explosive with the ability to end things with a single strike.

However, as similar as they are, Thanh Le believes that everything Tang does, he does just a little bit better.

“[Tang] has a lot of the same strengths I do. He’s sharp. His movement is good and developed. His evasiveness is pretty good when he wants to be slick. He’ll engage when he thinks he has the advantage, and he’ll bail when he thinks he is on even footing or in a negative position. So some of the things that I do well, he does well also, but I do them better.”

Le offered some advice to his latest challenger, encouraging the fighter to mix things up and push a frenetic pace. However, he also issued a warning to Tang.

“If [Tang] wants to be a sniper and a ninja from the outside, that’s my game. He dies 10 times out of 10. If he wants to go in there and mix it up and make it hectic and crazy, then that is his best chance. But I’m really good at that stuff too, so that’s going to be a problem for him as well. If I hit him, he’s going to sleep.”

