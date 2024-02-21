"Thank you Conor" - Conor McGregor receives a heartwarming message of gratitude for sponsoring all-girl school trip to Disneyland 

Conor McGregor has just taken to X/Twitter to share a clip of a group of all-girls schoolchildren thanking him for their trip to Disneyland. The Irishman was the official sponsor for their school trip to Disneyland, marking one of the few good gestures that the Irishman has made.

His actions drew a positive response on social media, with a legion of fans flocking to the growing thread underneath his tweet. Many praised him for his kind gesture to the all-girls school, while others went as far as to thank the Irishman.

One fan praised McGregor for using his wealth to give back to the community.

"Awesome. Love that you give back and help out"

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that the media often misrepresents him.

"Good man Conor! Love to see this positivity! They won't show this side of you on the media..."

Some even thanked the Irishman.

"Thank you Connor for load up"

One comment even touched on McGregor's connection with the Irish faithful.

"A MAN OF THE PEOPLE"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's good deed

McGregor isn't known for his charitable actions, especially after his bust-up with Dustin Poirier over the Irishman's alleged refusal to honor his promised donation to the Louisianian's The Good Fight Foundation. Their disagreement led to their trilogy bout, which was preceded by a far more personal line of trash talk.

Ultimately, McGregor lost the bout in catastrophic fashion, snapping his shin to sustain one of the worst injuries a fighter could ever encounter. It took place on July 10, 2021, and the Irishman is yet to return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor's last UFC win

Unfortunately, due to inactivity, Conor McGregor hasn't competed against almost anyone from the current generation of fighters. In fact, the only foes currently active that he has beaten are Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway in their early featherweight days. However, his last win came against Donald Cerrone.

'Cowboy,' who was coming off back-to-back TKO losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, took on the Irishman at UFC 246 in a welterweight bout. 'The Notorious' needed just 40 seconds to TKO him, doing so in dominant fashion.