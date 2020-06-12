Jorge Masvidal thanks fans for showing massive support for his stance against UFC

Jorge Masvidal is one of the more popular UFC fighters today. Given the current state of the company where the ticket sale revenue is out of the picture, the company wouldn't want him to sit out for the year. WIth six-months gone and no fights announced for Jorge Masvidal, it shouldn't be surprising that the UFC and he reach a middle-ground soon. His these tweets do paint a more encouraging picture than the past few ones.

After Jon Jones, it was Jorge Masvidal who took a public stance against Dana White. Jorge Masvidal, earlier this month took to social media to express his displeasure over the UFC offering him less money. He tweeted,

"Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw? Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show the highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans #theawakening"

This had prompted Dana White to hit back not only at Jorge Masvidal but at every fighter asking for more pay saying,

“These guys are independent contractors. This isn’t like the NFL, where I can make you – you come to practice, and you do this, or you’re going to get fined. These guys can do whatever they want. "

Jorge Masvidal responded saying he didn't have any space for negotiations. He said,

I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

Jorge Masvidal thanks fans for support

Jorge Masvidal received a lot of support from the MMA world post his tweets. To express his gratitude for the same he again took to social media and thanked his fans.

Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love that i have received for the stance i have taken with my employer. From the blue collar worker to the street hustlers to the rich kids and everything in between thank you so much for your words of encouragement and God bless — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 11, 2020

Jorge Masvidal further added that he was going to keep moving forward,

With all the craziness in the world for you to take the time to write me to keep moving forward with my cause motivates me even more #TheResurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 11, 2020

The backdrop of the tweets is rumored to have come from the UFC 251 announcement. Jorge Masvidal was per reports offered a fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. However, he turned down the fight and the title match was offered to Gilbert Burns. Even with this fight now out of his hand, Jorge Masvidal has plenty of options. However, it still isn't known where or how does he move ahead next.

Jorge Masvidal wanted to leave the UFC but Dana White cleared off the air saying Masvidal had just signed a new contract with the company. Masvidal has gained a lot of attention because of his recent win streak.