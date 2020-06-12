Jorge Masvidal thanks fans for showing massive support for his stance against UFC
- Jorge Masvidal thanks fans for support after spat with the UFC
- Jorge Masvidal also promised that he will keep moving forward
Jorge Masvidal is one of the more popular UFC fighters today. Given the current state of the company where the ticket sale revenue is out of the picture, the company wouldn't want him to sit out for the year. WIth six-months gone and no fights announced for Jorge Masvidal, it shouldn't be surprising that the UFC and he reach a middle-ground soon. His these tweets do paint a more encouraging picture than the past few ones.
After Jon Jones, it was Jorge Masvidal who took a public stance against Dana White. Jorge Masvidal, earlier this month took to social media to express his displeasure over the UFC offering him less money. He tweeted,
"Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw? Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show the highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans #theawakening"
This had prompted Dana White to hit back not only at Jorge Masvidal but at every fighter asking for more pay saying,
“These guys are independent contractors. This isn’t like the NFL, where I can make you – you come to practice, and you do this, or you’re going to get fined. These guys can do whatever they want. "
Jorge Masvidal responded saying he didn't have any space for negotiations. He said,
Jorge Masvidal thanks fans for support
Jorge Masvidal received a lot of support from the MMA world post his tweets. To express his gratitude for the same he again took to social media and thanked his fans.
Jorge Masvidal further added that he was going to keep moving forward,
The backdrop of the tweets is rumored to have come from the UFC 251 announcement. Jorge Masvidal was per reports offered a fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. However, he turned down the fight and the title match was offered to Gilbert Burns. Even with this fight now out of his hand, Jorge Masvidal has plenty of options. However, it still isn't known where or how does he move ahead next.
Jorge Masvidal wanted to leave the UFC but Dana White cleared off the air saying Masvidal had just signed a new contract with the company. Masvidal has gained a lot of attention because of his recent win streak.Published 12 Jun 2020, 22:21 IST