"That would be an awesome matchup" - Bryan Barberena wants Robbie Lawler next

Bryan Barberena picked up one of the most notable wins of his UFC career when he won a split decision over Matt Brown in their three-round classic at UFC Columbus.

Following the victory, 'Bam Bam' revealed that he would love to take on UFC veteran Robbie Lawler in his next UFC appearance.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Barberena said:

"The next person I would love to fight would be Robbie Lawler. I think that would be an awesome matchup. I would love to test myself against him. He's one of those guys who brings it and I'm a fan of him. I think that would be an awesome matchup."

Barberena added that there are plenty of other matchups in the division that excite him. The most recent fight was the last on the 32-year-old's UFC contract. He stated that he will not turn down any fighter if the promotion re-signs him.

Watch Barberena's full interaction with the media at the post-fight press conference below:

Bryan Barberena on who is the better farmer between him and Bryce Mitchell

Apart from competing in MMA at a high level, Bryan Barberena also happens to be a dedicated farmer. However, he isn't the only fighter who enjoys farming alongside a UFC career. 'Bam Bam' has some serious competition in undefeated UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell.

During the UFC Columbus post-fight presser, Barberena was asked who he feels is the better farmer of the two. Here's how the 32-year-old responded:

"I don't know. Bryce Mitchell has probably been doing this his whole life, you know? I'm new to it. I didn't grow up around livestock or on a farm or anything like that. So, I would probably give it to Bryce Mitchell, but I definitely respect him. Maybe I should get together with him sometime and try to learn some new things about the farm. He can teach me for sure."

The latest split-decision victory over Matt Brown is the first time Barberena has won two fights in a row in the UFC since May 2016. Each fighter took home an additional $50,000 for their 'Fight of the Night' winning efforts.

