"That was an awful watch" - MMA world reacts as Deiveson Figueiredo edges out split decision win over Montel Jackson 

The UFC Rio co-main event featured a bantamweight clash between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson. Some fight fans were not thrilled with how this three-rounder played out.The former two-time UFC flyweight champion, who was on a two-fight losing skid, was the underdog tonight; however, in the end, he did enough to halt Jackson's six-fight win streak.As the bout began, Jackson was the faster and more strategic fighter with a greater reach; however, the Brazilian took him down in the very first round. After dealing with adversity early in Round 1, Jackson was again taken down in the opening seconds of Round 2. Once more, Figueiredo looked confident as he dictated the pace and kept Jackson on the back foot.In Round 3, 'Deus da Guerra' played it safe. Although he was taken down by Jackson once, there was not much action from both fighters in the last five minutes. The Brazilian ultimately secured a split decision win at UFC Rio.Check out Deiveson Figueiredo getting his hand raised at UFC Rio below:The MMA community was not pleased with how the fight played out. A user wrote:&quot;That was an awful watch&quot;A few others commented:&quot;Not the best fight&quot;&quot;BORRRINGGGGG&quot;&quot;Weird&quot;Some fans were surprised by how all the judges did not score in favour of Deiveson Figueiredo. Some wrote:&quot;Crazy that was even a split&quot;&quot;How was that a split decision? Clear 29-28 Figgy. Can't believe he was the underdog&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]Several fighters also reacted to this matchup. Henry Cejudo posted on X:&quot;29-28 Figgy. Great way to bounce back in front of his home crowd! #UFCRio&quot;Aljamain Sterling posted:&quot;Wow! Big congrats to Figgy! Really tough fight!&quot;Saidyokub Kakhramonov wrote:&quot;How did Mindel lost this wow waste of an opportunity.&quot;Check out Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling, and Saidyokub Kakhramonov's reactions below:Reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @HenryCejudo, @SaidYokubMMA and @funkmasterMMA on X]Deiveson Figueiredo wants to fight champion Merab Dvalishvili down the line and believes he has to put in more work before securing another title shot.