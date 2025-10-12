  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "That was an awful watch" - MMA world reacts as Deiveson Figueiredo edges out split decision win over Montel Jackson 

"That was an awful watch" - MMA world reacts as Deiveson Figueiredo edges out split decision win over Montel Jackson 

By Subham
Modified Oct 12, 2025 02:05 GMT
MMA world reacts as Deiveson Figueiredo gets his hand raised at UFC Rio. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
MMA world reacts as Deiveson Figueiredo gets his hand raised at UFC Rio. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

The UFC Rio co-main event featured a bantamweight clash between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson. Some fight fans were not thrilled with how this three-rounder played out.

Ad

The former two-time UFC flyweight champion, who was on a two-fight losing skid, was the underdog tonight; however, in the end, he did enough to halt Jackson's six-fight win streak.

As the bout began, Jackson was the faster and more strategic fighter with a greater reach; however, the Brazilian took him down in the very first round. After dealing with adversity early in Round 1, Jackson was again taken down in the opening seconds of Round 2. Once more, Figueiredo looked confident as he dictated the pace and kept Jackson on the back foot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In Round 3, 'Deus da Guerra' played it safe. Although he was taken down by Jackson once, there was not much action from both fighters in the last five minutes. The Brazilian ultimately secured a split decision win at UFC Rio.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Deiveson Figueiredo getting his hand raised at UFC Rio below:

Ad

The MMA community was not pleased with how the fight played out. A user wrote:

"That was an awful watch"

A few others commented:

"Not the best fight"
"BORRRINGGGGG"
"Weird"

Some fans were surprised by how all the judges did not score in favour of Deiveson Figueiredo. Some wrote:

"Crazy that was even a split"
"How was that a split decision? Clear 29-28 Figgy. Can't believe he was the underdog"
Ad

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Several fighters also reacted to this matchup. Henry Cejudo posted on X:

Ad
"29-28 Figgy. Great way to bounce back in front of his home crowd! #UFCRio"

Aljamain Sterling posted:

"Wow! Big congrats to Figgy! Really tough fight!"

Saidyokub Kakhramonov wrote:

"How did Mindel lost this wow waste of an opportunity."

Check out Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling, and Saidyokub Kakhramonov's reactions below:

Reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @HenryCejudo, @SaidYokubMMA and @funkmasterMMA on X]
Reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @HenryCejudo, @SaidYokubMMA and @funkmasterMMA on X]

Deiveson Figueiredo wants to fight champion Merab Dvalishvili down the line and believes he has to put in more work before securing another title shot.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications