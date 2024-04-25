"That beating will last for a while" - Oscar De La Hoya criticizes Eddie Hearn's lack of boxing experience following Devin Haney's loss to Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya popped up in the comment section of one of Eddie Hearn's recent Instagram posts in which the Englishman expressed his belief that Devin Haney, who suffered his first-ever career loss this past Saturday to Ryan Garcia, would return stronger than ever before.

Despite Hearn's certainty in Haney's ability to bounce back from the loss, De La Hoya scoffed at his rival promoter's statement, believing that the damage Haney sustained against Garcia to be career-changing. He further punctuated his comment by claiming that Hearn failed to pick up on this due to the latter never having been a boxer.

To De La Hoya's point, Haney's loss did feature several instances of significant damage. 'The Dream' was rocked on several occasions, and suffered three official knockdowns across 12 rounds. De La Hoya, in a comment, wrote:

"You obviously never laced up the gloves. Just like Don King and the rest. You don't know what it's like to fight inside a ring. Guess what? I do and that beating will last for a while."

A screenshot of Oscar De La Hoya's comment

De La Hoya and Garcia did not have the easiest relationship over the last few years, despite the fact that he serves as 'KingRy's' promoter in Golden Boy Boxing. The pair's dynamic came under further scrutiny ahead of Garcia's bout with Haney, due in large part to Garcia's erratic behavior.

Many suspected that Garcia was partaking in recreational drug use, with some accusing De La Hoya, who is known to have struggled with substances in the past, of being implicit in Garcia's perceived substance abuse issues.

Following his win over Haney, 'KingRy' revealed that all he did was drink alcohol regularly, but did nothing more.

Devin Haney had former ties to one of Oscar De La Hoya's greatest rivals

Prior to his loss to Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney drew constant comparisons to Floyd Mayweather Jr. due to the pair's perceived similarities. Both men are defensive boxing wizards with a penchant for trash talk, and Haney was undefeated before Saturday. The two have even trained together.

Mayweather was also Haney's idol. Meanwhile, Garcia was De La Hoya's protegé. Mayweather and De La Hoya were rivals, having fought each other during their boxing careers, with Mayweather emerging victorious. Afterward, the two competed as boxing promoters, and to an extent, still do.