“That was beautiful” - Fans in complete awe of Serbian heavyweight Rade Opacic’s head-kick KO of Errol Zimmerman

Fans were impressed by Rade Opacic’s vicious knockout win in his ONE Championship debut.

In December 2020, Opacic fought under the ONE banner for the first time when he was matched up against Errol Zimmerman at ONE: Big Bang II. Zimmerman was also making his promotional debut and hoped to utilize his overall experience advantage to emerge victorious.

Unfortunately for Zimmerman, Opacic proved to be on a different level. In round two, the Serbian heavyweight kickboxer knocked out the ‘The Bonecrusher’ with a brutal spinning head kick to start his ONE tenure with a bang.

Over three years later, ONE re-posted Opacic’s highlight-reel knockout win on Instagram with the following caption:

“Poetry in motion 🙏 Can Rade Opacic unleash his KO power against Iraj Azizpour on January 28 at ONE 165? @radeopacic”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with praise for Opacic:

“Oh that was BEAUTIFUL 🔥🔥🔥”

“Tooth crusher ✊”

“Tornadooo”

“Opacic KO Monster👊🏻💥”

“What a kick🔥🔥"

“Nice one 🔥🔥🔥”

Since defeating Errol Zimmerman, Rade Opacic has solidified himself as a solid contender in the ONE heavyweight kickboxing division by establishing a 6-1 promotional record, including five wins by KO/TKO. The question is, what’s next for the hard-hitting Serbian powerhouse?

Watch Opacic's knockout against Zimmerman below:

When is Rade Opacic’s next fight?

Rade Opacic last fought in June 2023, defeating Guto Inocente to avenge his lone loss since signing with ONE Championship. Now riding a two-fight win streak, Opacic plans to make a statement in his upcoming fight to potentially earn a super-fight against Roman Kryklia for a shot at the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

On Sunday, January 28, Opacic will face Iraj Azizpour when the promotion travels to Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, for ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru. Azizpour started his ONE tenure with three consecutive wins before losing against Kryklia in the ONE Heavyweight World Grand Prix final.

With a win at ONE 165, Opacic or Azizpour would likely earn a life-changing opportunity to fight Kryklia for ONE gold.