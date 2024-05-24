"That breaks my heart" - Fans react after Dustin Poirier seemingly confirms fight against Islam Makhachev could be his last

Dustin Poirier is set to return to the octagon in just over a week when he challenges Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 302. It will mark 'The Diamond's' third time challenging for an undisputed lightweight title. He recently revealed that it could be the last fight of his mixed martial arts career if he is unable to capture the belt.

Championship Rounds shared the No. 4-ranked lightweight's comments to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, tweeting:

"🚨 Dustin Poirier is seriously considering retirement after #UFC302, regardless of if he wins or loses: "I'm not going to climb the ladder again. I've been doing this a long time. It's a very selfish sport. I'm ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a routine. I wouldn't say I can't do it again. I can do it again. It's just... this is it for me... This could be the last one... I'm still on the fence, win or lose. I just want to be content with my career..." (via. @Shak_Fu ) #UFC #MMA"

Check out the tweet from Championship Rounds below:

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the news by expressing their disappointment, with @PoirierGaethje claiming that the news breaks their heart:

"f*** it's understandable but that breaks my heart 💔"

@Lunch77Beatz predicted that he will capture the title and retire:

"He wins and retires. Takes the gloves off. The most legendary story we’ve ever seen in MMA."

@iflowmannMMA believes his retirement won't last long:

"Man was just saying how he’s constantly gotta be doing things. He’s gonna retire, get bored, and come back for a money fight! Either way, I’m cool with it lol Dustin’s always been great. Winning a belt and sailing into the sunset would be nice."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Dustin Poirier shares prediction for Islam Makhachev title bout

While Dustin Poirier could enter the octagon for the last time at UFC 302, he recently revealed that he believes he will knock Islam Makhachev out. Speaking to Ben Fowlkes of Yahoo Sports, 'The Diamond' stated:

"I'm going to knock him unconscious and the ref is going to be pulling me off of him."

Check out Dustin Poirier's prediction for his UFC 302 clash with Islam Makhachev below:

Expand Tweet

Poirier is coming off a stunning second-round knockout against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299. Meanwhile, Makhachev is on a 13-fight win streak with the only loss of his career coming via knockout.