"That is a broken femur, folks" - Dr. David Abbasi breaks down how Dylan Reischman can recover from sickening leg break suffered in pro debut 

Dylan Reischman suffered one of the worst leg breaks in MMA history in his pro debut on Saturday. The 3-1 amateur from North Carolina took on 27-year-old Jaime Mora who had made a successful pro debut earlier this year on the undercard of Combat Global: Ferreira vs. Morales.

Reischman was defending a takedown from Mora in the second frame when the latter lifted him up and drove him to the mat. Reischman's left leg got caught at an awkward angle under them during the struggle. The snap that followed was heard clearly across the arena as the 21-year-old cried out aloud in agony.

His opponent also broke down while holding his face as the replay showed a broken bone almost piercing the skin on Dylan Reischman's knee.

Watch the horrific injury below (GRAPHIC WARNING):

The sickening injury has been deemed one of the worst of all time by fans and left them concerned about Reischman's career.

Dr. David Abbasi lays down Dylan Reischman's path to recovery

Renowned orthopaedist Dr. David Abbasi, who specializes in sports medicine and has worked with several complex fighter injuries, has now weighed in on Dylan Reischman's horrific leg break.

According to Dr. Abbasi, the bone that Reischman apparently broke is the femur, also known as the thigh bone, the longest in the human body measuring almost 19.9 inches. Dr. Abbasi believes surgery will be inevitable for the 21-year-old and will also involve the insertion of a titanium rod like the one Conor McGregor got after his freak injury against Dustin Poirier. Dr. Abbasi said in a Twitter video:

"Super rare and severe injury on this one. This guy gets thrown and his leg gets stuck behind him. And that point to the front of his side [shown in video], that is a broken femur folks...This is one of the ends of the femur bone, sticking right below the skin. This is very serious, going to require surgery which includes inserting a rod on the inside of the bone. Good news is, once that rod is in there, usually these are structured so we can start walking on it right away in rehab. Hopefully makes a full recovery."

Catch Dr. David Abbasi's comments below:

