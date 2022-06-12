Watch: Conor McGregor tests out his new 'titanium shin bone', hits pads with crushing kicks after horrific leg break

In a video uploaded to his social media page, Conor McGregor showcased major improvements made on his road to recovery from the career-threatening injury that occurred during his trilogy clash against Dustin Poirier.

'Notorious' headed into UFC 264 hoping to avenge the first knockout loss of his professional MMA career. During a back-and-forth first round, the 33-year-old landed awkwardly following a failed strike attempt and suffered a truly horrifying broken leg injury.

Conor McGregor has been public with the steps he has taken throughout his healing process. The Irishman has now given a huge update on his condition with a clip posted on his Instagram account.

The progress shown by the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been nothing short of extraordinary. Many believed his career could be over. However, the Dublin native and his fans pushed through together and he now looks in a much better position than most would have thought imaginable.

Life-altering injuries often damage those who endure them, mentally as well as physically, but it seems McGregor is more determined than ever to prove doubters wrong and make a comeback for the ages.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

In videos and pictures that have been released publicly, it seems as though McGregor is pushing hard for a UFC return. However, as he works hard to recover, those in and around his weight class are working on their craft in hopes of getting a renowned 'red panty night'.

As stated by Dana White, a potential matchup between 'Notorious' and Michael Chandler could be next for both competitors. That's just one of the many tough fights for the former champ-champ to step into.

Since McGregor's return to the octagon against Dustin Poirier, Chandler has fought double the amount of times the Irishman has. Furthermore, coming off a knockout-of-the-year contender finish of Tony Ferguson, the momentum will be firmly in the 36-year-old's favor.

Rumors have surfaced insisting that the father-of-three could be set for an instant title shot, with both Charles Oliveira and Kamaru Usman being mentioned as potential opponents.

Similar to the Chandler fight, 'do Bronx' and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' have been much more active and pose too many threats to Conor McGregor. This means that regardless of which option he opts for upon his return to active competition, the Irishman may find himself in a problematic situation.

