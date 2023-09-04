'Worst' MMA leg break ever at Combate Global has fans feeling sick to their stomach - "A big strong bone getting snapped like a twig" 

Fans are queasy after watching a disturbing video of Combate Global's Dylan Reischman breaking his leg in an MMA fight.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Combate Global held its latest event inside the Media Pro Studios in Miami, Florida. The fight card featured a matchup between Reischman, who was making his professional MMA debut, and Jaime Mora, who holds a record of 1-0.

Reischman was considered an intriguing prospect because he’s 21 years old and trains under Hector Vasquez. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst, which could jeopardize the future of the North Carolina native’s fighting career.

During the second round, Reischman was defending a takedown when his leg twisted awkwardly, leading to a disastrous and gruesome injury. The video went viral on social media, with Reddit fans voicing their disturbed reactions:

“Gruesome doesn’t even begin to describe it. I felt like as soon as I saw how slippery the mat was I kind of set an expectation but then when I saw exactly where the break occurred I just noped the f*ck out of it and sent it to 13 people.”

“Femur breaks are extra horrific. Such a big strong bone getting snapped like a twig.”

“The SOUND it made had me closing the browser immediately”

“Alright I usually don't react to these.. but sh*t. Do not watch this if you are squamish.”

“properly horrific. way worse than last weeks and that was bad”

“Yep... that is certainly the worst leg break in MMA.”

WARNING: The following video features a disturbing injury. Proceed with caution:

Fans compare Dylan Reischman’s leg break in Combate Global to Chris Weidman’s in the UFC

Dylan Reischman’s leg injury with Combate Global is one of the worst leg injuries in MMA history. Whenever hardcore MMA fans think of unforgettable injuries, the primary examples provided are Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva.

Once the video of Reischman surfaced on Reddit, several fans compared the footage to Weidman against Uriah Hall in 2021:

“silva/weidman is a cakewalk compared to this, damn”

“I read the title and thought to myself, there's no way it's any worse than when Weidman broke his leg, f**king hell I was wrong”

“Weidmans break was absolutely nasty for sure but I'm sorry this was so brutal I could not watch it again. Literally made me grimace and squirm in my seat....”

“sh*t that’s worse than the Weidman and Silva breaks. By a lot. Femur snapped somehow AND came out. I have a strong stomach and I’m still nauseous.”

Weidman’s leg injury led to a two-year layoff from MMA. On August 19, ‘The All-American’ returned to action and lost against Brad Tavares by unanimous decision.

It’ll be intriguing to see if Reischman can overcome the brutal recovery process from his injury with Combate Global to continue his MMA journey.

