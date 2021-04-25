Anderson Silva has a message for Chris Weidman following a gruesome leg break at UFC 261

Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

The main card fight had barely begun when 'The All-American' tried to go for a low leg kick. Uriah Hall successfully checked the kick, but the impact ended up snapping Chris Weidman's leg.

The live telecast caught the video of Weidman's leg breaking in a visibly awkward angle in real-time, leaving the commentators as well as the live crowd present gasping.

Watch the video of the incident below [VIEWER'S DISCRETION ADVISED]:

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!! Chris Weidman has broken his leg! #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/qYfTlagk3H — Italo Santana (@ItaloSantana_1) April 25, 2021

Interestingly, a former opponent of Chris Weidman broke his leg in the exact same manner against him eight years ago. At UFC 168 on December 28, 2013, Anderson Silva broke his leg in a sequence of events that completely mirror what happened at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021.

Here's a video of the injury that Anderson Silva suffered:

Now with Chris Weidman at the receiving end of a leg break, 'The Spider' showed his class by sending a genuine, heartfelt message to his former foe on his social media handle. He wished Weidman a speedy recovery and urged fans of the sport to respect the "incredible warrior" during such a time of crisis.

Following Chris Weidman's injury, doctors walked inside the octagon to check on him as Uriah Hall waited for the final decision of the referee. Weidman was ultimately carried out of the octagon on a stretcher, and Hall was announced the winner of the fight via technical knockout without even landing a single strike of his own.

Chris Weidman not the only one to suffer leg injury at UFC 261

A UFC pay-per-view doesn't often feature two devastating leg injuries. But that is exactly what happened on Saturday night.

The main card of UFC 261 saw similar injuries in two consecutive bouts. Before Chris Weidman broke his leg trying to kick Uriah Hall, Jimmy Crute suffered a similar fate in his fight against Anthony Smith.

The first round of the light heavyweight bout saw Jimmy Crute take a number of outside leg kicks, culminating in a hard one that landed behind his knees. Crute crumbled down to the ground, but he managed to recover, secure a takedown of Smith, and hold him down for the rest of the round so that he did not have to be up on his legs.

But the damage was already done.

Jimmy Crute's legs gave out once again in between the rounds, even though he tried to convince the referee that he could continue. The contest was stopped immediately, earning Anthony Smith his second first-round victory in a row.

The doctor has waived it off however there's but respect between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute! 👏#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/BnJjwihKXI — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021

