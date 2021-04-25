How many UFC fights have been ended by a leg break?

The sport of MMA can be outlandishly cruel at times. Throughout the 28-year history of the UFC, we have seen fighters sustain some of the most frightful injuries there have been, including a leg break.

(Warning: This article contains graphics that some readers may find disturbing)

In the history of the UFC, only two fighters have been victims of a leg break injury. Amazingly enough, both of them have competed against each other: Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva.

Chris Weidman vs Anderson Silva at UFC 168

Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva shared the UFC octagon for the first time in July 2013 at UFC 162. At the time, 'Spider' was one of the biggest stars in the promotion, having recorded an astonishing 16-fight win streak, which was subsequently cut short by Weidman at UFC 162.

Both middleweights faced each other once again at UFC 168. In the second round of the fight, Silva landed a crushing leg kick which Weidman successfully checked, and the Brazilian's leg bent sideways as if it was made out of rubber.

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall at UFC 261

The second instance of a leg break injury in the UFC happened recently at UFC 261. History repeated itself in an almost similar manner, as Chris Weidman endured a gruesome leg injury against Uriah Hall that sent him to the canvas.

Weidman came off a win over Omari Akhmedov in August last year. Hall, on the other hand, registered a big win over Anderson Silva in his last outing.

Weidman has now lost six of his last eight fights in the UFC. He will most certainly receive a medical suspension, although it is not yet clear for how long. Considering the magnitude of the injury, Weidman may have to stay on the sidelines for a year.