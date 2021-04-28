Uriah Hall acknowledges how he, Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman are connected in post-UFC 261 statement

Uriah Hall was in utter dismay when his opponent Chris Weidman hit the canvas after snapping his right shin in two at UFC 261. The injury immediately drew comparisons to Anderson Silva breaking his left shin in a similar fashion against Chris Weidman at UFC 168.

In a recent Instagram post, Uriah Hall acknowledged the connection between himself, Chris Weidman and the legendary Anderson Silva. Sending his best wishes to the Weidmans, Uriah Hall wrote on Instagram:

"Not the ending to a chapter I imagined but definitely an incredible story How three men molded each other's lives with fortunate/unfortunate events. Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman and myself somehow shared a connection... Sending my blessings to the Weidmans and wish you full health on your journey to recovery."

Uriah Hall made history at UFC 261 as he won his fight against without throwing a single strike in the short contest, which lasted only 17 seconds. However, Uriah Hall was far from happy about his victory and was more concerned about his opponent's well-being.

The connection between Uriah Hall, Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva

The trio of Hall, Weidman, and Silva share a strange connection because they have all faced each other. Chris Weidman put an end to Anderson Silva's undefeated UFC run during their first meeting at UFC 162. Meanwhile, 'The Spider' was handed his last career defeat by Uriah Hall in November last year.

"It is a crazy story. I hope he recovers."



Nothing but class from @UriahHallMMA. Wishing a speedy recovery to Weidman. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/lpsQmcIICQ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 25, 2021

Uriah Hall was also handed his first career defeat by Chris Weidman eleven years ago under the 'Ring of Combat' banner. Weidman's injury against Uriah Hall was eerily familiar to the injury Anderson Silva suffered against the All-American.

Advertisement

Referring to the connection between them, Uriah Hall said in his post-fight interview at UFC 261:

"I got nothing but respect for Chris Weidman. He is truly one of the best. It is a crazy story that he was the first man I fought that defeated me, that introduced me to fear. I didn't know what fear was, I'm scared of wrestling. And during that time we went on different paths. He was the first one who defeated Anderson (Silva), I was the last. And it's just crazy how we ended up here again."