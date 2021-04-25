Watch: Uriah Hall was visibly disturbed after Chris Weidman's broken leg ended their UFC 261 fight early

Uriah Hall was not jubilant in his win over Chris Wedman at UFC 261. Hall could be seen visibly disturbed after Weidman suffered a gruesome injury to his right shin early in the opening round. With the win, Uriah Hall avenged an eleven-year loss from their first meeting under the 'Ring of Combat' banner.

"It is a crazy story. I hope he recovers."



Nothing but class from @UriahHallMMA. Wishing a speedy recovery to Weidman. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/lpsQmcIICQ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 25, 2021

Paying his regards to Chris Weidman, Uriah Hall said after the fight,

"I got nothing but respect for Chris Weidman. He is truly one of the best. It is a crazy story that he was the first man I fought that defeated me, that introduced me to fear. I didn't know what fear was, I'm scared of wrestling. And during that time we went different paths. He was the first one who defeated Andreson (Silva), I was the last. And it's just crazy how we ended up here again."

Chris Weidman unleashed an early low kick that was checked by Uriah Hall, snapping Weidman's right shin in half. The incident instantly brought back memories of Anderson Silva suffering a similar fate against Chris Weidman at UFC 168. Uriah Hall didn't even have to throw a punch in the short contest lasting only 17 seconds.

Uriah Hall offers Chris Weidman a rematch

The win put Uriah Hall on a four-fight win streak while Weidman worsened his skid to a dreadful 2-6 since 2015. However, Uriah Hall considers the former UFC middleweight champion to be one of the greatest in the sport and certainly deserving of a rematch. Wishing Chris Weidman a speedy recovery, Hall further said-

"You know, I wanted to put on a great performance but man, I feel so bad for him. I hope he is okay. I wish his family well if you guys are watching. It's a sucky part of the sport, it's a hard business. And believe me, they don't see the fight outside the Octagon but I got nothing bad to say to him. And I hope he recovers. And hey, whatever rank I am in the future, if he gets well, I owe him this fight. I hope he can come back from it, you are still one of the best Chris (Weidman)."