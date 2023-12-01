"That could be the curveball” - Conor McGregor’s next fight may be a huge trilogy bout, but not at UFC 300, says Eddie Alvarez

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon appears to be edging closer, and with UFC 300 currently without a headliner, there is hope that he will feature on the promotion's biggest-ever card.

With an official date and opponent yet to be announced, speculation surrounding who he will face, as well as when he will fight, has been rife.

Despite McGregor seemingly confirming that he will square off against Michael Chandler in his return bout, there is skepticism about the likelihood of their potential fight happening.

Eddie Alvarez, who faced Conor McGregor at UFC 205, is one such skeptic. 'The Underground King' believes that his former foe will neither fight Michael Chandler nor compete at UFC 300.

Alvarez was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he shared the following prediction for McGregor's next fight:

"'I don't see [him fighting at UFC 300], there's gotta be something that happens where he doesn't fight... [The UFC] always want to make the largest fight possible, and I think waiting in the wings is Nate Diaz. Secretly on the side, Nate Diaz may be making those discussions with the UFC, doing the Conor vs. Diaz 3."

He continued:

"That's one of the largest PPVs in UFC history, it would kind of be stupid not to do. And I think that could be the curveball we're all waiting to hear."

Watch the video below from 2:35:

When did Conor McGregor last appear in the octagon?

Conor McGregor has been out of action since July 2021, when he faced Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

Their meeting over two years was a much-anticipated event, with it being the trilogy bout of an epic rivalry spanning over five years and two weight classes.

The pair first met at UFC 178 in 2014, with both McGregor and Poirier being touted featherweight prospects at the time. The Irishman secured a first-round KO victory, just as he had predicted, with the 'McGregor Era' well and truly underway. They squared off for a second time at UFC 257, with Dustin Poirier exacting revenge over 'The Notorious' with a stunning KO win in Round 2.

Conor McGregor called for an immediate trilogy bout with 'The Diamond', and the pair headlined UFC 264 later that same year.

However, their third meeting would end in disaster at the end of a competitive first round, as the Irishman broke his leg in brutal fashion. The injury called an end to the bout, with Poirier securing a TKO win over Conor McGregor, who is yet to return to the octagon.