"That was a different Nong-O" - Fans marvel at Thai legend Nong-O Hama's display of controlled madness against Kongthoranee

ONE Championship fans are still mesmerized with Nong-O Hama's wondrous beatdown of Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2.
The 38-year-old legend took the action to Kongthoranee, peppering him with crunching kicks along with some well-timed hand combinations to break his defense. Though the Sor Sommai affiliate mounted a comeback in the second round, Nong-O regained control in the third frame to win via unanimous decision.
In an Instagram video shared by ONE, Nong-O took away Kongthoranee's balance, thanks to a perfectly timed kick to his hamstring.
Watch the video below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans shared their awe in watching Nong-O's return to form in the comments section, writing:
"That was a different nong-o 🔥"
"Nongo is best 🔥🔥🔥"
"Nong o prime is back."
"In this fight, Little Oh won clearly. He is diligent, speed, precision. And most importantly, in the middle of the 2nd round, he almost lost his posture. He got hit a lot but he didn't leave. It's obvious that his spirit is very strong. 👏 I'm happy for the winner (Little Oh). I'm cheering for the loser (Kong Tharni). Kong Tharni is also very good. He has done his best as a man. Go back to improve himself. Everything is a sport game. Ended up on the stage. Below the stage, we are brothers as always. I admire both of them and cheer for all Thai fighters. Get 👏🔥🥊🇹🇭🇹🇭"
Nong-O open to facing everyone at flyweight
Nong-O is happy to have avenged his split-decision defeat to Kongthoranee this past February, and he believes he is ready for anyone in the flyweight Muay Thai division.
The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview:
"Now, I'm 38 but I can fight these young people. I can fight everyone in flyweight now."