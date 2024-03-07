“That energy in there was crazy” - Janet Todd claims ONE Championship is doing big things in United States

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd believes ONE Championship’s on-site debut on American soil is just the beginning.

ONE Championship finally made its way to the United States in May 2023 when it staged the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card at 1stBank Center in Denver.

The card featured ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson closing his rivalry with Adriano Moraes in the headlining fight. It also marked the American debuts of superstars Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Todd, who trains at Boxing Works in California, is confident ONE Fight Night 10 is just the start of ONE Championship’s impending expansion into the country.

In an interview with the promotion, Janet Todd said:

“Oh man, that energy in there was crazy. It was so cool to have that same experience that we get to experience overseas back at home and have the fans love the athletes just as much we do that are part of it.”

She added:

“So yeah, it's just the start of it, right? We got a couple more U.S. shows this year, so it's pretty exciting times for ONE Championship.”

ONE Championship has two shows lined up in the United States later this year, including a return to Colorado.

Ball Arena, the home stadium for the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets, will host ONE Championship’s US return for ONE Fight Night 26 on September 6. The promotion then travels to the East Coast for ONE Fight Night 28 on November 8 at State Farm Arena, the home floor of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Janet Todd returns to action in world title unification bout against Phetjeeja

Before featuring on ONE Championship’s return to the United States, Janet Todd must first take on ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja in a world title unification match.

Todd will make her Lumpinee Boxing Stadium debut in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, US primetime, in Bangkok.

In what could be the final fight of her career, Todd will try to defend her throne and walk away from the sport as the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE Fight Night 20 is an all-female card to celebrate International Women’s Day. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.