“That would f***ing sell out Wembley” – Liam Harrison reveals two key fixtures to sell out ONE’s inevitable UK card

Liam Harrison believes a Muay Thai title fight between reigning bantamweight champion Jonathan Haggerty and fast-rising Scottish contender Nico Carrillo could sell out London’s legendary Wembley Stadium.

On January 12, the ‘Hitman’ will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for the first time since suffering a devastating knee injury at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Meeting him in the art of eight limbs will be former ONE bantamweight MMA champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker. With Harrison on his way back and his fellow Brit sitting as the division’s reigning Muay Thai titleholder, fans are once again clamoring for a matchup between the two to headline an event in London.

Asked about his thoughts on the promotion’s inevitable debut in The Big Smoke, Liam Harrison told SCMP MMA:

“Haggerty versus Nico, me versus Seksan on the same card. That would f*cking sell out Wembley. Haggerty versus Nico, defending Muay Thai belt. Two young guys in their prime. No weight disadvantages for both of them.”

Check out Liam Harrison's comments below:

Liam Harrison ready to bounce back from devastating injury

After scoring the Comeback of the Year against Muangthai P.K. Saenchai, Harrison earned his first ONE world title opportunity.

Things quickly turned tragic, though, as his opponent, then-champion Nong-O Hama unleashed a vicious leg kick that sent Harrison crashing to the canvas and unable to get up just past the two-minute mark of the opening round.

Harrison was forced to undergo knee surgery a few months later, but he has stayed active throughout his recovery, staying in shape and continuing to hone his striking skills, even if he had to do it while sitting down.

Now 38 years old, Harrison looks to make one more run before hanging up his gloves for good. He’s not so worried about winning a world title these days. He just wants to have fun fights. He’ll get exactly that when he takes on one of the heaviest hitters in MMA history, John Lineker, to kick off his 2024 campaign.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.