"That didn't feel right" - Sean O'Malley admits he was wrong to involve Marlon Vera's wife in lead-up to their fight

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley has seemingly acknowledged that he was wrong to involve Marlon Vera's partner in their feud. A few years back, O'Malley and Vera were rising contenders in the bantamweight division. They eventually crossed paths at UFC 252 in August 2020.

In the buildup to their highly-anticipated grudge match, O'Malley posted an Instagram video with American hip-hop star Snoop Dogg supporting him. The Instagram post that was later deleted reportedly referenced Vera's partner, his wife Maria Paulina Escobar, being in bed with him (Vera).

Expand Tweet

O'Malley's jibe at Vera's wife escalated their rivalry leading into their matchup at UFC 252. Their fight witnessed Vera injuring 'Sugar's' leg and beating him via first-round TKO. The bantamweight striking savants have continued feuding against each other in the ensuing years.

On the Full Send Podcast, Sean O'Malley now appears to have indicated that he made a mistake by dragging 'Chito's' wife into their rivalry. Implying that an opponent's family members shouldn't be targetted in fight-related trash talk, O'Malley stated:

"Personally, I don't wanna bring anyone's family into it. I kind of; I remember having that thought, like, okay. I don't wanna bring anyone's family into it. I remember I posted a video, a Snoop Dogg -- 'O'Malley!' Like, a bunch when I fought 'Chito,' and saying 'Chito's' girlfriend or something like that, or 'Chito's' mom or something like that.'"

"I'm like, 'God. That didn't feel good. That didn't feel right.' So, I decided I'm not gonna make it personal or family -- personal, different with that individual. But I don't wanna bring anyone's family into it; no one's mom unless they're hot, no one's sister unless they're hot, no one's girl."

Watch O'Malley discuss the topic at 11:14 in the video below:

Sean O'Malley eyes rematch against Marlon 'Chito' Vera over possibly fighting Merab Dvalishvili

The No. 2-ranked UFC bantamweight 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley is scheduled to face UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling for the title at UFC 292 on August 19, 2023. Elsewhere on the UFC 292 fight card, the No. 6-ranked Marlon 'Chito' Vera will fight the No. 10-ranked Pedro Munhoz. Vera has called for a title shot against O'Malley later this year, provided they're both victorious at UFC 292.

During the media day event ahead of UFC 292, Sean O'Malley, for his part, asserted that he'd love to face 'Chito' in a rematch after winning the bantamweight title. 'Suga' opined that a fight against the No. 1-ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili won't garner as much revenue as his rematch against Vera. O'Malley said:

"If you asked me what fight is bigger, me versus 'Chito' rematch, or me versus Merab? I'm pretty sure we could all agree on which one is bigger. I'm in the fight business. I've been saying that. I've never been afraid to say that. This is a business to me. Who makes more money, me versus Merab or me versus Chito?' It's very simple to me."

Check out O'Malley's comments at 12:34 in the video below: