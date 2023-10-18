"That fight is so easy to make" - Ryan Garcia confirmed to face winner of Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis, says Eddie Hearn

Ryan Garcia could take on the winner of Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis, according to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing, was brimming with confidence about the possibility of a 'KingRy' return against either Haney or Prograis, who are set to face off for the WBC super-lightweight title in December.

Ryan Garcia suffered the first defeat of his professional career in his previous fight, a much-anticipated clash against Gervonta Davis. Garcia was caught with a perfectly placed liver shot in Round seven, which left him unable to continue.

Garcia will make his return to boxing in December against Oscar Duarte, and if he comes out victorious, a clash against the winner of Haney vs Prograis possibly awaits him.

Eddie Hearn was recently interviewed by FightHype, where he was asked about the future of Devin Haney. He said:

"We'll make the Ryan Garcia fight. DAZN know that the winner of [Haney vs. Prograis] should fight Garcia. Garcia is with DAZN, he's with Golden Boy [Promotions]. That fight is so easy to make right now, and I think that whoever wins this fight, whether it's Devin Haney or Regis Prograis, it's a February or March fight in Las Vegas, in Los Angeles, against Ryan Garcia. It's a massive, massive fight for boxing."

Watch the video below from 0:55:

Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford speak out after Showtime Boxing leaves the sport

Showtime Boxing have announced that they will leave the sport at the end of 2023, signaling the fall of one of the sport's longest broadcasting partnerships.

Showtime were an integral part of the growth of the sport over the last thirty years, and while their announcement does not come as a surprise to fans, it leaves a gaping hole in the sport.

Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford, two of boxing's biggest names, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to call on their fellow fighters to take the initiative to create a system that works.

The fall of Showtime Boxing has left several boxers without a place to showcase their talents, including Canelo Alvarez.

Garcia took to X and wrote this:

"Today is a really important day for boxing. HBO and Showtime defined our sport for a generation and now they are both out. All us boxers need to make this our collective fight. We gotta be thinking about marketing, new audiences, investors, global, all of it. Boxing is still the greatest sport in the world. We just gotta reimagine it."

Terence Crawford agreed to Garcia's views and wrote:

"I couldnt agree more. The system we have isn’t going to fix this. We gotta think different..."

Expand Tweet