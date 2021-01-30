"That fight was meant to happen"- Kamaru Usman reveals who he thinks Conor McGregor should face after UFC 257 loss

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is currently in preparation for his upcoming fight against Gilbert Burns. While his focus is completely on the welterweight division, The Nigerian Nightmare certainly didn't mind playing lightweight matchmaker.

In a recent interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Kamaru Usman weighed in his thoughts on how the lightweight division should be booked after UFC 257. The welterweight champ believes that Dustin Poirier should be in action against Charles Oliveira next, whereas, Justin Gaethje faces the newcomer in Michael Chandler.

"Dustin Poirier, I'd throw him in there with Oliveira. I think that's a good one. You go Dustin and Oliveira just to give Dustin that fresh face because it's kinda clear that Dustin doesn't really want Justin Gaethje. Even though that's not a fight that I wouldn't put past, they're 1 and 2. But I would go Dustin vs. Oliveira, I would go Gaethje vs. newcomer, you know, Chandler, who just definitely made a statement with his win."

However, one of the most interesting booking options as per Usman is Rafael dos Anjos welcoming Conor McGregor next into the octagon. The Nigerian Nightmare took note of the fact that the Irishman was initially supposed to challenge RDA for the UFC lightweight title but the fight never came to fruition.

"I would put RDA in there, I don't know why they're kinda counting him out. I would say give him Conor, that fight was meant to happen before, it didn't take place, we all know how that one was. And so, I'd give him Conor"

Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight Rafael dos Anjos for the UFC lightweight title way back in 2016 at UFC 196. However, the fight fell through after RDA got injured and McGregor went on to fight Nate Diaz instead.

Here is what Kamaru Usman said when asked about booking the lightweight division:

I asked @USMAN84kg to put on his matchmaking hat and line up the lightweight division with UFC 257 in the rear view mirror.



Here is how he would book the division. pic.twitter.com/CXmOxatA1S — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 29, 2021

Kamaru Usman will headline the second UFC PPV of 2021

Kamaru Usman will put his UFC welterweight title on the line against Gilbert Burns on the 13th of February in the main event of UFC 258. The two long-term teammates will finally settle things inside the octagon, especially given that the fight was meant to happen in 2020 itself.