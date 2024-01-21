"That was a fu**ing mess" - Fans react as Daniel Cormier steps in to resolve huge result confusion during live UFC 297 card

Confusion ensued in one of the fights at UFC 297, which resulted in UFC commentator and former multi-division champion Daniel Cormier stepping in to clear things up.

It all happened in the featherweight clash between Charles Jourdain and Sean Woodson, which took place on the preliminary card of the Jan. 20 event. The bout took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The featherweight scrap was a razor-close affair as both fighters gave it their all and the contest went the 15-minute distance.

In the end, Jourdain got his hand raised via split decision as Bruce Buffer announced the three scorecards as 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 in favor of 'Air'.

Though later, Cormier stepped in to clarify that Buffer had declared Woodson as the rightful winner. The confusion most likely occurred due to the somewhat similar pronunciation of the two athletes' names.

Check out the clip of the moment below:

Expand Tweet

With the victory at UFC 297, Woodson extended his undefeated streak to 5-0 and improved his overall professional record to 11-1-1.

The confusing moment got the attention of several MMA fans who took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One individual spoke about the roller-coaster of emotions they went through as they had bet money on 'The Sniper'.

"As someone who bet on Woodson... I went from despair to joy to confusion back to joy. That was a f**king mess."

Another person joked that after the loss, Jourdain might have to move to Bellator MMA.

"Jourdain to Bellator confirmed."

Another user jokingly said that UFC CEO Dana White might be waiting backstage to fire the person responsible for the confusion.

"Dana is in the back about to fire this ref on the spot..."

Check out a compilation of some of the tweets below:

MMA fans react to the Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson controversy at UFC 297