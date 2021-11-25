"That would be fun" - Chael Sonnen says he would be 'very interested' in Nate Diaz vs. Ben Askren

Chael Sonnen is down with the idea of Ben Askren stepping out of retirement to take on Nate Diaz in what could be the Stockton native's last fight in the UFC. Diaz recently jibed at Askren, claiming that the former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champ is 'a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box'.

In response, Ben Askren tweeted saying since he can't box and Nate 'sucks' at MMA, he's more than willing to end his retirement and share the octagon with the southpaw. 'Funky' also pointed out that Diaz has just one fight remaining on his current UFC contract and said he'd be happy to be the last man to fight Nate inside the octagon.

Funky @Benaskren Nate is right, I suck at boxing. He sucks at MMA. If he wants me to prove it I can be in the USADA pool tomorrow. Would be happy to be the last fight on his contract. Nate is right, I suck at boxing. He sucks at MMA. If he wants me to prove it I can be in the USADA pool tomorrow. Would be happy to be the last fight on his contract.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said he'd love to see Diaz and Askren locking horns inside the cage. Having said that, Sonnen also believes that the fight will never come to fruition because it doesn't make sense for the UFC to book the matchup.

Sonnen pointed out that Diaz has just one fight left on his contract and is rumored to be unwilling to extend it. Askren, meanwhile, is also retired and will likely fight Diaz as a one-off if he steps out of retirement:

"I would be very interested in Askren vs. Diaz under unified rules, for sure. I also know I'll never get what I want because it doesn't satisfy what the promoter has to have. A promoter who's playing checkers can go make that fight no problem but a promoter who's playing chess and the promoter of the UFC is always playing chess needs to know if the match is done what do I have tomorrow? If Ben is talking about coming back for a one off you don't have this and if Nate is openly talking about one in and I'm out of here you don't have this so we are not going to see that fight," Sonnen said.

Ben Askren's short UFC stint didn't work out as planned

Ben Askren hasn't competed inside the octagon since retiring from the sport back in 2019 after his loss to Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Demian Maia. Askren was undefeated before the UFC and had captured the welterweight titles at Bellator and ONE Championship.

Ben Askren picked up a thrilling submission win against Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut. He seemed well on track to work his way to a title shot in the promotion but everything was about to change. Askren and Jorge Masvidal were scheduled to fight at UFC 239 back in July 2019.

This was a fight that'd turn 'Gamebred' into a star as he'd go on to knock Askren out inside just five seconds of the first round with a thunderous flying knee. Ben Askren stepped inside the octagon again that year against Maia but has not competed in MMA since.

