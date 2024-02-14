"That was a great episode I can’t lie" - Dana White walking out of Howie Mandel's podcast in the first 30 seconds triggers hilarious fan reactions

Dana White recently made headlines about walking out of comedian Howie Mandel's podcast within 30 seconds of his appearance. The exact reason behind the UFC CEO's decision to depart the show remains unknown and has puzzled many. However, it has drawn a wave of humorous fan reactions.

A clip of the moment, which was likely a comedic stunt, was shared on X/Twitter. White abruptly left the podcast after Mandel spoke glowingly of him, sparking the amusement of X/Twitter users everywhere.

One fan even questioned why White even turned up for the interview at all.

"Why did he even show up then?"

Others, however, predicted that White walking off will net Mandel more views than any other episode his podcast has ever had.

"Howie bout to get more views on this one than all the others combined"

Some even hailed the episode as great entertainment:

"That was a great episode I can't lie"

Another fan, however, reasoned that White's departure was due to the UFC CEO being fed up with the excessive praise:

"Bro had enough of the glazing"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Dana White walking out of Howie Mandel's podcast

White is known for his brash personality and difficult relationship with the media, who are often critical of his policies toward his own fighters. However, he has rarely had problems when on podcasts, and has even appeared on the NELK Boys' FULL SEND PODCAST.

Whether the incident with Mandel was comedic or genuine will likely lead to a host of questions at the UFC 298 pre-fight press conference.

Dana White's past in boxing

Dana White was never a professional fighter, but that doesn't mean that he has no background in combat sports whatsoever. The UFC CEO is an avid boxer and once taught a boxercise class in his younger years. His love of 'The Sweet Science,' however, took center stage in his feud with Tito Ortiz.

White and the former UFC light heavyweight champion are bitter enemies, despite once being close friends. Tensions between them once rose so high that they agreed to lock horns in a boxing match, which White was confident in winning. However, the bout never came to fruition, as Ortiz withdrew.